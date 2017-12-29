4 lifestyle changes to make you more productive in 2018

"If you're going to get the results that you deserve and that you want, you want to prime yourself for success," he said at anevent in July. "You need a daily practice, a daily practice that's going to put you in the best state possible regularly."

To help prime yourself for feeling strong, Robbins recommends two steps:

First, he told CNBC Make It, set aside 10 minutes each morning for reflection and mindful breathing, a process that helps him stay focused and motivated every day.

Spend the first three minutes thinking about three things you're grateful for. Spend the next three minutes feeling at peace and thinking of people you care about. Finally, spend three minutes envisioning three things you want to accomplish.

Next, he suggests listening to an inspiring audiobook or podcast while you commute, do household tasks or exercise.

"Prime yourself for courage," he said, "rather than hoping you show up that way, based on the triggers of your environment."