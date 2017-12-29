Former Google career coach shares 3 ways to ace your first week at a new job

Starting a new job can feel overwhelming. You're surrounded by new people in a new office and have lots of new procedures to learn.

But acclimating yourself to a new environment and being successful from the outset doesn't have to involve a lot of anxiety, according to Jenny Blake, career coach and business strategist who co-founded Google's career mentorship program while working at the search giant.

Blake, who also wrote the career guide book "Pivot: The Only Move That Matters Is Your Next One," says that doing three things at the start of a new job can help you be more successful.