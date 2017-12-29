You will likely succeed at your New Year's resolutions if you have this personality type

It's that time of the year when everyone's talking about New Year's resolutions.

You come up with a list of goals you would like to meet and hope to be part of the 20 percent of people who actually achieve them.

But let's face it, setting these lofty goals can not only seem daunting, but discouraging, especially if you've failed at them in the past.

Bestselling author and happiness expert Gretchen Rubin says your odds of meeting these goals actually have a lot to do with your personality.

"Setting New Year's resolutions depends on what kind of person you are and what works for you. All of us do better when we think, 'What works for me?' not what works for your sister-in-law, not what works for Steve Jobs," Rubin tells CNBC Make It.