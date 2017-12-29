You will likely succeed at your New Year's resolutions if you have this personality type

"Anything that acts as a catalyst for self-reflection is great for upholders, whether it's your birthday, an important anniversary or the new school year," Rubin says.
If you are a questioner, you likely think January 1st is a completely arbitrary date. Instead of feeling pressured to set goals for the New Year, start whenever you feel like it.
"There's no magic to New Year's Day, unless there's a magic in it for you," Rubin says. "So if you want to start on a different day, that's great."
Obligers are most likely to give up their New Year's resolutions because they're constantly surrounded by to-do lists and goals they want to meet.
"If resolutions don't tend to work well for you as an obliger, think about how you've succeeded in the past and how you can similarly set yourself up to succeed with goals you want to meet," Rubin says.
Lastly, rebels often don't like to lock them into something like a New Year's resolution, but sometimes they think it's fun, Rubin notes. They might say, "Why am I going to tell myself to meditate every day in 2018?" if it's something they wouldn't genuinely want to do.
"One of the things that's very striking in happiness, good habits and human nature generally is how much your nature, your temperament, your interests and your values, matter," Rubin says. "There are no magic, one-size-fits-all solutions that can work for everyone."
