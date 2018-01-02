Barack Obama just revealed the books and music he enjoyed most in 2017

On New Year's Eve, former U.S. president Barack Obama shared the songs that "got him moving" and the stories that inspired him in 2017 through a post on his Facebook profile.

"With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most," Obama said in the post on December 31.

"During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists," Obama said. "It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world."

Before leaving the White House in 2017, Obama told The New York Times that reading books allowed him to maintain his balance during his eight years as president.

Reading books provided Obama "the ability to slow down and get perspective, along with the ability to get in somebody else's shoes," he said, which he found invaluable especially "at a time when events move so quickly and so much information is transmitted."