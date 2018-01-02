Bethenny Frankel reveals how much money she made her first season of 'Housewives'

Don't let her glitz and glam fool you: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel made a surprisingly small amount of money for the first season of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City."

"I made $7,250 for the entire season," she told PeopleStyle, while giving the publication a glimpse inside her now very impressive closet. Season one had seven episodes, plus a reunion, and aired in 2008.

During the interview, Frankel also plucked out a black, bedazzled dress from her closet. She explains to PeopleStyle that it was the first expensive outfit she ever bought.

"I couldn't afford it … I mean I got a discount, but this is Marc Jacobs, I cannot get rid of it," Frankel tells PeopleStyle. "I bought it at Scoop in Miami and I wore it to the season one 'Housewives' premiere party," she says. "I live for it."