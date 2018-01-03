Jay Leno flips an SUV with an award-winning stuntwoman

In the episode, Leno sits behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer, a box of donuts on the passenger seat beside him. "When I get in a regular car, I like to feel safe, like this," he says, before going on to explain the importance of keeping your blood sugar levels balanced.

He grabs a donut and prepares to take a bite. Then, in dramatic fashion, he drops it underneath the passenger seat. Fumbling around for it, he begins to swerve and pick up speed and suddenly smacks the curb and goes airborne. The car soars, flips and crashes into a fruit stand, the rooftop screeching against the cement until the vehicle comes to a halt.

After a moment, Leno emerges from the vehicle unscathed, though a little sweaty. "The donut's okay," he says. "The donut is okay." He takes a bite.

That's when the host breaks the fourth wall, exposing his set and crew, to introduce the expert who was actually sitting behind the wheel during the crash: Evans, dressed to match Leno with his trademark denim and a shaggy wig that the host says better resembles a Pomeranian.

"I love your outfit," Leno tells her.

"Dropping the donut was not a stunt," he later confirms for viewers. "That was actually me dropping the donut."