Jay Leno flips an SUV with an award-winning stuntwoman

The twist in Thursday's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" involves Debbie Evans, a professional stuntwoman of nearly 40 years who is the unfamiliar face behind some of film's most familiar action scenes.
In "The Matrix Reloaded," she grinds against a highway wall and dodges airborne cars as a double for Carrie-Anne Moss's character, Trinity. In the "Fast and Furious" series, she drives underneath a semi-truck and flips her car into an embankment beside the road. She stands on motorcycle seats, jumps through glass and rides through fire.
Nearly every stunt that Evans does is dangerous, including the one she performs for Leno.