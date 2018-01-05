How I finally got job interviews at my dream companies

This approach is especially helpful if you're transitioning into tech from a different industry, non-traditional background or just don't have the relevant experiences for the role you want.

Since I didn't have the background or experience to get interviews for my aspirational roles, I started looking for positions that would be stepping stones toward them. I looked for roles that would give me relevant experiences for my next job — I was thinking two roles ahead.

Before applying to my aspirational role, I wanted to make sure I had two things. First, experience working at a brand-name tech company. Second, a role that gave me an understanding of how end-users used products. I knew those experiences would help prepare me for the job I would apply to next.

With that in mind, I honed in my job search on technical customer support roles. I wanted an end-user facing role where I could leverage the technical skills I built up learning how to make simple iPhone apps earlier in the year.