How I finally got job interviews at my dream companies

In 2013, I was ready for a career change.
Well, to even say I had a career is generous. It'd had been four years since I graduated college with an Econ degree and I was jumping between one random thing to another to pay the rent. I was stuck. Amongst other things, this included trying to sell ebooks and pants (yes, like real pants) online. I had learned to make basic iPhone apps, but it was immediately clear I wasn't going to be coming up with the next app idea that was going to go viral.
I set a goal for myself to get a job at a top-tier tech company to jumpstart my career.
