Suzy Welch: The 5 biggest interview killers to make sure you avoid

How you perform in an interview can make or break your chances of getting hired. But it's not just how you answer the questions — your language, attitude and the way you carry yourself are also under scrutiny.
Professional networking site LinkedIn recently conducted a survey that asked hiring managers, "What actions, traits or behaviors would make you disqualify a candidate?"
Using results from the survey, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch breaks down the five interview killers that can instantly hurt your chances of landing the job: