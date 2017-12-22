Suzy Welch: The 5 biggest interview killers to make sure you avoid

How you dress is the first thing hiring managers notice before you even open your mouth to answer a question. For this reason, 60 percent of those surveyed say they would disqualify a candidate who is not dressed properly.

"Look, these days, it's perfectly OK to show up in jeans and a t-shirt if, and only if, you're interviewing for a tech company with three employees who think hoodies are formalwear," Welch tells CNBC Make It.

Outside of that, she says candidates should be very careful to make sure their attire fits the company they are interviewing for.

"Your interview outfit is a signal that you're aware of the company's culture and — just as important — that you understand the power dynamic of the hiring situation," adds Welch. "They are the buyer. You are the seller."

When in doubt, she says it's always better to be overdressed than underdressed.