The simple reason why Bill Gates is no longer the richest person in the world

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now worth $105.1 billion, making him the richest person in recent history. Bezos' wealth surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' previous record from 1999.

Bezos first overtook Gates as the richest man the world in October, when his net worth reached $93.8 million.

A 31-year-old Gates became the youngest billionaire in the world in 1987, shortly after Microsoft went public. In 1995, at age 39, he was the richest man in the world with a fortune of $12.9 billion, NPR reports, and held the title on and off for decades.

But there's a simple reason Gates is no longer the richest person alive, and it's not because of Amazon's tremendous growth. Gates made the choice to give much of his money away.