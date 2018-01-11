After Kevin Spacey was replaced in the new drama "All the Money in the World" for numerous sexual-misconduct allegations, scenes had to be re-shot, which cost $10 million, according to an exclusive report from USA Today. But, that paper reported, the money wasn't divided up equally between the film's female star, Michelle Williams, and her male counterpart, Mark Wahlberg.

Although both Wahlberg and Williams are represented by the same talent agency, Wahlberg's team negotiated him a fee of $1.5 million for re-shooting his scenes. Williams, on the other hand, got an $80 per diem, which comes to less than $1,000, or less than 1 percent of what Wahlberg made.

This individual situation is part of and emblematic of a bigger issue: The gender pay gap in Hollywood, where it's even worse than in the rest of the American workforce.