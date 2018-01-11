VISIT CNBC.COM

Michelle Williams getting 1 percent of Mark Wahlberg's fee is not actually that unusual for Hollywood

After Kevin Spacey was replaced in the new drama "All the Money in the World" for numerous sexual-misconduct allegations, scenes had to be re-shot, which cost $10 million, according to an exclusive report from USA Today. But, that paper reported, the money wasn't divided up equally between the film's female star, Michelle Williams, and her male counterpart, Mark Wahlberg.

Although both Wahlberg and Williams are represented by the same talent agency, Wahlberg's team negotiated him a fee of $1.5 million for re-shooting his scenes. Williams, on the other hand, got an $80 per diem, which comes to less than $1,000, or less than 1 percent of what Wahlberg made.

This individual situation is part of and emblematic of a bigger issue: The gender pay gap in Hollywood, where it's even worse than in the rest of the American workforce.

According to Forbes, between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses made a combined $172.5 million. The 10 highest-paid actors earned more than double that amount: $488.5 million.

Wahlberg happened to top the men's ranking after earning $68 million over the 12-month period. (Forbes also named him the year's most overpaid actor.) The highest-paid actress, Emma Stone, earned less than half as much: $26 million. Her haul wouldn't even earn her a place on the men's top 10 list.

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman said in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

Some defenders of the system point out that the disparity could be chalked up to the fact that more men star in more profitable action and superhero franchises. But women often make less even in romantic comedies. Portman, for example, said she was paid three times less than her male co-star Ashton Kutcher for the 2011 movie "No Strings Attached."

"I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain," the star said, "but the disparity is crazy."

Here's the breakdown of how much the 10 highest-paid actors earn, according to Forbes. All figures are pre-tax.

10. Akshay Kumar: $35.5 million
9. Salman Khan: $37 million
8. Shah Rukh Khan: $38 million
7. Tom Cruise: $43 million
6. Robert Downey Jr.: $48 million
5. Jackie Chan: $49 million
4. Adam Sandler: $50.5 million
3. Vin Diesel: $54.5 million
2. Dwayne Johnson: $65 million
1. Mark Wahlberg: $68 million

And here's how much the 10 highest-paid actresses earn:

10. Amy Adams: $11.5 million
8. Julia Roberts: $12 million (TIE)
8. Cate Blanchett: $12 million (TIE)
6. Charlize Theron: $14 million (TIE)
6. Emma Watson: $14 million (TIE)
5. Mila Kunis: $15.5 million
4. Melissa McCarthy: $18 million
3. Jennifer Lawrence: $24 million
2. Jennifer Aniston: $25.5 million
1. Emma Stone: $26 million

