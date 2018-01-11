If you invested $1,000 in Google 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Search engines had already existed when Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to take a chance by thinking up and presenting the world with Google.



That risk paid off: 20 years later, the pair are worth more than $100 billion combined, according to the Forbes' 400 list, and Google is a household name.

If you had taken a chance and invested in Google in 2007, you might not have made billions, but still, your choice would have been a wise one — indeed, it's one even Berkshire Hathaway chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett says he regrets not making.

That's because you could have roughly tripled your money: A $1,000 investment in Google, as represented by its parent company Alphabet in the below graphic, in 2007, would be worth $2,922 as of October 31.

The data comes from financial website How Much, which looked at popular stocks in 2007 to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now.