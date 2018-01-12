Athletes who win the World Series earn 130% more than those who win the Super Bowl

With the National Football League playoffs in full swing, fans will spend their weekends rooting for their team to make it to the Super Bowl. For the players, a Super Bowl win doesn't just mean glory. It also comes with a hefty bonus check.

But, surprisingly, not one as hefty as the bonus check some other winning athletes can expect.

SB Nation crunched the numbers to determine approximately how much athletes in every sport would take home after winning their respective championship game, looking at professional football, hockey, baseball and basketball. To compile the data, SB National analyzed major American sports leagues' collective bargaining agreements.