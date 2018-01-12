I had to cook 5 different, healthy dinners for $20—here's how I pulled it off

Americans waste a lot of money dining out. Dinner in particular can be a real budget buster.

It didn't take long living in New York City to realize that one meal out can easily set you back $20. Throw in a drink or two and your tab can be twice that.

When I was challenged to make five dinners on a budget of $20 for this week's Cash Diet challenge, I wasn't too worried. Living off pasta and eggs for a week wouldn't be too bad. But then I read the catch, which complicated things: Each meal had to be different. And they each had to contain a carb, protein and vegetable.

I don't have much experience cooking, so I consulted an expert: Joel Gamoran, National Chef for Sur La Table and host of the cooking show "SCRAPS." He helped me whip up homemade brunch for six on a budget of $30, so I figured he'd have some good ideas for this week's challenge.