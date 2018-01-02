Americans spend thousands of dollars dining out—here's how I made boozy brunch for $5 a person

Collectively, Americans spend a lot of money eating in restaurants.

Young people in particular get a bad rap for wasting money dining out, particularly on overpriced brunch. One millionaire went as far as saying that frittering away money on avocado toast may be the reason millennials can't afford to buy homes.

I happen to be one of those brunch-buying millennials. After living in New York City for the past three years, I've figured out how to navigate the city on the cheap, but I've also shelled out more than I'm proud of on omelettes and mimosas.

When I was challenged to cook brunch for five friends and myself on a budget of $30 — $5 per person — I was intrigued. Is that even possible? Would my friends want to come over to my tiny apartment for brunch? Would they be willing to trade in the perfectly poached egg for for whatever I managed to whip up on a tight budget?