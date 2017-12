Today, it's easier than ever to have food delivered straight to your door, and Americans are taking advantage. The average household spends $3,008 per year on restaurant meals and takeout, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

If you're looking to cut back on your food bill in 2018, a simple fix is to cook more at home. The next time you're about to order from your favorite Indian spot, consider whipping up this homemade chicken tikka masala instead.