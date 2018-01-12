Serena Williams shares the No. 1 lesson she hopes to teach her daughter

When Serena Williams isn't competing on the tennis court, you can find her gushing over her new baby.
On Sept. 1, 2017 she gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. A little over a month after that, on November 16, she tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Sr. in New Orleans.
In a recent cover story for Vogue, the 36-year-old opened up about the impact motherhood is having on her career and the No. 1 lesson she hopes to teach her daughter.
Williams plans to return to the court in March, and has made it no secret that her eyes are still set on winning 25 Grand Slams titles. Currently, she holds 23 wins and is just shy of surpassing Australian tennis player Margaret Court, who holds 24 titles.