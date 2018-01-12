Serena Williams shares the No. 1 lesson she hopes to teach her daughter

Here's how tennis superstar Serena Williams has built a brand off the court 11:27 AM ET Wed, 5 July 2017 | 01:37

When her goal was 18 wins, in order to tie with tennis legends Christine Evert and Martina Navratilova, Williams recalls how she made the mistake of allowing the stress of the game to negatively impact her performance.

"I had lost every Grand Slam that year," she said. "I was in the U.S. Open, and Patrick [Mouratoglou], my coach, said, 'Serena, this doesn't make sense. You're so stressed about 18. Why not 30? Why not 40?'"

She had a light bulb moment and realized there was no benefit to limiting her success.

"Why would I want to stand side by side when I can stand out on my own?," she said. "I think sometimes women limit themselves. I'm not sure why we think that way, but I know that we're sometimes taught to not dream as big as men, not to believe we can be a president or a CEO, when in the same household, a male child is told he can be anything he wants."

She says the simple lesson she learned from her coach is the same lesson she hopes to pass on to her daughter.

"I'm so glad I had a daughter," she says. "I want to teach her that there are no limits."

In an episode of "Kneading Dough," an interview series on which athletes discuss financial topics on LeBron James' website, Uninterrupted, Williams elaborated on her wishes for her daughter, especially if she decides to play sports.