Financial expert Suze Orman: This one question about money always 'makes me crazy'

As a former CNBC host, best-selling author and award-winning financial advisor, Suze Orman prides herself on keeping her cool. Still, there's one question about money that always drives her crazy, she writes in a recent blog post: "Would I be happier if I had more?"

"I am always floored … when I am talking to groups and I get this question. I try not to get too worked up," she says, "but any of you, who have come to hear me speak, know this when I get a bit animated.

"This way of thinking makes me crazy."

Money alone, she says, will not make you happy. "Yes, you need to have enough money to pay your basic living costs. But making more money, having more money than that, does not guarantee you will be happier. I know plenty of very wealthy people. They are so not happy."