Warren Buffett: Martin Luther King Jr. gave ‘one of the most inspiring speeches I’ve ever heard’   

Before a crowd of 5,000 people, the Nobel Peace prize-winner shared a speech titled, "Remaining Awake During a Revolution."

"I remember that speech that Martin Luther King gave. That was one of the most inspiring speeches I've ever heard. Took me right out of my seat," Buffett said in the HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."

"In that speech, he talked about 'truth forever on the scaffold, long forever on the throne, but that scaffold sways the future.' Well, he was going to be dead in six months, but that scaffold did sway the future," Buffett added.

In that portion of the speech, King quoted 19th-century American poet James Russell Lowell's poem "The Present Crisis," which suggests that truth and righteousness always prevail.

In their 30s, Buffett and Susie were supporters of Omaha's nonviolent activists in the midst of the civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s.

Buffett attended local events around the city with Susie. As Time magazine reported in 2012, Buffett's interest in King and the civil rights movement "was the first time there had been space in Warren's life for anything outside of moneymaking and it was Susie's doing."

"When the children were growing up, I was very involved in civil rights. I was immersed in it and I think that's what made Warren a democrat. He would go with me to hear speakers," Susie said in "Becoming Warren Buffett."

Although Buffett grew up with a Republican congressman for a father and even served as the University of Pennsylvania's Young Republicans Club president, Susie helped shift his perspective.