A babysitting gig helped Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss launch her career

She tells The Cut, "I wrote in and said, 'Thank you for showing young women how to wear short skirts in a classy way, Signed, Emily Weiss, Wilton, Connecticut.' When they published it, I died."

As a teenager, she worked as a weekend babysitter for a neighbor who worked for Ralph Lauren.

"It was like, 'I like your kid and all, but what I really want is to work at Ralph Lauren,'" she says.

After expressing her interest in the company, Weiss scored an internship at 15 years old that helped to jump-start the rest of her career. Commuting from Connecticut to New York that summer, Weiss says she used the opportunity to prove she was willing to do whatever it took to succeed in the industry.

"I proved myself to be very valuable," she tells The Cut. "You have to be so many things. You have to be a sponge, you have to be respectful, you have to roll up your sleeves. I really earned my right to be there. I was just like, 'Put me to work. I love work!' "