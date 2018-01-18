A babysitting gig helped Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss launch her career

Emily Weiss is an expert at rising through the ranks.
In 2010, she captured the attention of millions with her beauty blog, Into The Gloss, which gives an insider's view of the routine and careers of beauty and fashion's biggest names. In 2014, she capitalized on her blog's popularity to launch Glossier, which now offers 22 different beauty products.
Weiss's brand has become a cult favorite among millennials — to say the least (the brand once had a 10,000-person waitlist for its brow gel.) But her rise to prominence in the beauty industry didn't happen overnight.
In the seventh grade, the Connecticut native wrote a letter that was published in Vogue magazine about a fashion spread featuring model Trish Goff.