Career rehab: The game plan for what to do when you hate your job

Before I became an author, speaker and career coach, I experienced career heartbreak with positions in both the federal government and private sector. I accepted information technology-related positions expecting innovative work, great work environments and excellent leadership, but more often than not, I was disappointed.

For five years, I worked in a job with a very high staff turnover rate. In my time there, I had four different managers. My morale was very low, and my desire to act as a change agent had diminished by the third year. I knew I needed to make a change. I decided to check myself into Career Rehab.

So, what is "Career Rehab"?

More from Glassdoor:

4 powerful strategies for relaunching your career in 2018

From government to private sector job: What you need to know

How to get a promotion by building your personal brand at work

Career Rehab is both a state of mind and a plan of action designed to lead to career restoration and renewal. In simple terms, Career Rehab is taking control of your career and applying resilience amidst poor career experiences. Career Rehab enhances your ability to cope when you dislike your co-workers, work assignments, management team, commute, compensation or some other aspect of your work. I got tired of crying and complaining about how I hated my job, and one day, I decided to do something about it.

Below, I have outlined four ways I was able to get out of my slump through Career Rehab.