Jay Leno: The No. 1 mistake people make when buying a car

Whether you're buying your first or tenth, Jay Leno has a word of warning: Don't let other people sway your decision, especially if they aren't experts.

The number one mistake car buyers make is, "they go, 'My friend said it's really good.' You know, this is the only country in the world where people do that," the car connoisseur and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" tells CNBC Make It.

"You could go to a million doctors and they'll give you advice based on years of Harvard medical training. 'But my friend Larry works at the Shell station says that stuff doesn't work.' Well, OK, don't listen to Larry at the Shell station. Listen to the guy who knows what he does."

That applies to car shopping, too, says Leno. Expert opinions matter. Others, maybe, not so much.