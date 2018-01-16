Jay Leno's No. 1 rule for first-time car buyers

Whether you're buying your first car or shopping for your kid, Jay Leno has some advice for first-time car owners: Get a model that dates from at least 2005.

If you're tempted to buy an antique car, check yourself.

"Accidents you walk away from in a modern car would kill you in an antique car," the host of "Jay Leno's Garage," tells CNBC Make It. "If you are buying a car for a teenager, don't get them an antique car. Get them something from 2005 forward, because at least they'll have airbags and seatbelts and all that kind of stuff.

"Old cars are truly dangerous conveyances."

It's worth it to spend on a car that will keep you safe, says Leno, whose rule of thumb is to "buy the best car that you can afford."