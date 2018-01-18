It's safe to say that Elton John has excelled in life. Yet even with his award-winning music career and success at raising global awareness about HIV/AIDS, John admits he's had his highs and lows career-wise.

"There is never a straight line to success and there wasn't for me," the singer stated in an opinion piece recently published on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) website.

Next week, he will be honored for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS at WEF Summit's 2018 Crystal Awards in Davos, Switzerland. In light of this, John has taken to WEF's website to extend some words of wisdom on the challenges he's faced during his career.

Here are five leadership lessons that Elton John has learned from his "darkest hours."