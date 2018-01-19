Legendary hedge fund investor attributes his success to studying philosophy

Legendary hedge fund investor Bill Miller says he is successful in large part because he studied philosophy.

Miller, who managed a fund at Legg Mason that beat the S&P 500 for 15 years straight through 2005, was first introduced to the subject while getting his undergraduate degree in economics from Washington and Lee University in 1972.

"I had taken exactly one philosophy course in college, but it led me to read a lot more philosophy when I was in the army during the Vietnam War," says Miller to Johns Hopkins' online news outlet, the Hub. "I decided to apply to a PhD program once my time in the military was ending."

Miller ended up taking graduate courses in philosophy as part of a PhD program at The Johns Hopkins University. Tuesday, the school said that Miller was donating $75 million to its philosophy department.

It means that much to Miller, who founded his own investment fund, Miller Value Partners.

"I attribute much of my business success to the analytical training and habits of mind that were developed when I was a graduate student at Johns Hopkins," Miller says.

In addition to ancient Greek philosophers like Plato and Aristotle Miller appreciated David Hume, Immanuel Kant, William James, John Dewey and Ludwig Wittgenstein, he tells CNBC Make It, through a representative.