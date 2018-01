"I bought every V12 engine / Wish I could take it back to the beginnin' / I coulda bought a place in DUMBO before it was DUMBO / For like 2 million / That same building today is worth 25 million / Guess how I'm feelin'? Dumbo"

Jay-Z has dropped millions on his car collection. But cars are a depreciating asset: The moment you drive a new car off the lot, its value goes down by about 20 percent.

A better way to invest his money may have been in real estate. As he points out on this track, his home city of Brooklyn has become one of the trendiest neighborhoods in New York City.

Even if you can't invest in properties like Jay-Z can, real estate can be a valuable asset "for a great many people," says legendary investor Warren Buffett. Other financial advisors call home-ownership "an escalator to wealth."