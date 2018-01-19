Richard Branson's top 10 inspirational quotes for 2018

Self-made billionaire and serial entrepreneur Richard Branson's mother taught him from an early age that "life is too short to fear flying higher."

With an adventurous mother who taught him to "never look back in regret," Branson grew up into a thrill seeker and leader of Virgin Group.

"The world would be a better place if we all chased our dreams and fulfilled our potential," Branson wrote in a blog post. "I'm extremely fortunate that my parents always supported my outlandish dreams, even from a very young age."

To spark inspiration and encourage people to look forward to each new day this year, Branson shared these top 10 quotes from activists, innovators and famous thought leaders: