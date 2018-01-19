VISIT CNBC.COM

Richard Branson's top 10 inspirational quotes for 2018

Kelly Sullivan | Getty Images

Self-made billionaire and serial entrepreneur Richard Branson's mother taught him from an early age that "life is too short to fear flying higher."

With an adventurous mother who taught him to "never look back in regret," Branson grew up into a thrill seeker and leader of Virgin Group.

"The world would be a better place if we all chased our dreams and fulfilled our potential," Branson wrote in a blog post. "I'm extremely fortunate that my parents always supported my outlandish dreams, even from a very young age."

To spark inspiration and encourage people to look forward to each new day this year, Branson shared these top 10 quotes from activists, innovators and famous thought leaders:

10. Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai

"Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow's reality."

9. Mark Twain

Writer Mark Twain photographed in his old age
UniversalImagesGroup | Getty Images
Writer Mark Twain photographed in his old age

"Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great."

8. Napoleon Hill

Heritage Images

"There are no limitations to the mind except those that we acknowledge."

7. Lao Tzu

Dea / G. Dagli Orti

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."

6. Winston Churchill

Source: Central Press | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

"Continuous effort, not strength nor intelligence, is the key to unlocking our potential."

5. Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images
Singer Lady Gaga

"I believe that if you have revolutionary potential, you must make the world a better place and use it."

4. Michelle Obama

Photo courtesy of Getty

"Just try new things. Step out of your comfort zones and soar, all right?"

3. Beyoncé

Beyonce and Jay Z celebrate their wedding anniversary on a romantic dinner at 'L'Avenue' restaurant on April 20, 2011 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki | Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay Z celebrate their wedding anniversary on a romantic dinner at 'L'Avenue' restaurant on April 20, 2011 in Paris, France.

"When I'm not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk to launch a SpaceX rocket with a Tesla on board

"I think that's the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself."

1. Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela served as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999
AFP | Getty Images
Nelson Mandela served as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999

"It always seems impossible until it's done."

