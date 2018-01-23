'HODL,' 'whale' and 5 other cryptocurrency slang terms explained

In recent months, everyone from celebrities like Jamie Foxx to businessmen like Warren Buffett have been weighing in on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

With the growing attention, jargon that was once just used for inside jokes in early cryptocurrency chatrooms and on Reddit threads has now become a part of the dialogue.

You may see bitcoin enthusiasts on Twitter say something like, "Don't listen to FUD, just HODL your bitcoin and head to the moon."

So what does that mean? To make sense of such crypto-slang, CNBC Make It asked Peter Saddington, a serial entrepreneur and early bitcoin investor who runs a bitcoin community called The Bitcoin Pub, to break it down. Saddington first purchased bitcoin in November 2011 when one coin only cost $2.52.

Here he explains what HODL and six other terms mean.