Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather and other celebrities who are hyping cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency is on a wild ride. As bitcoin trades at over $17,000 per coin, according to CoinDesk's price index, experts debate its staying power, with high-profile investors like Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett calling it a "fraud" and a "mirage," respectively. Meanwhile, many crypto investors fret about a bubble and fear regulators will eventually crack down.

But the risks haven't stopped celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Floyd Mayweather and Jamie Foxx from getting in on the action, in some cases pretty early on. And being stars, they've often used their social media platforms to let everyone know what they're up to. (It's worth noting that if the celebrities don't disclose exactly how they're benefiting from the publicity, it could be illegal to make endorsements, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.)

From prominent bitcoin billionaires to professional athletes, here's a look at some celebrities who are publicly endorsing and/or investing in various cryptocurrencies.