Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis says this is what he spends the most money on   

As his career has developed, Kiedis' spending habits have shifted as well. In his youth, the majority of his cash went to skateboards and, later, drugs. But today, he prefers to spend on his family, which includes his 10-year-old son, Everly Bear.

"In the '70s it was skateboards, in the '80s it was drugs, in the '90s it was art, and now it's my family," Kiedis told Maxim during a 2011 interview when asked what he spends the most money on.

Actress Teri Hatcher, who starred on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" from 2004 to 2012, has expressed similar priorities.

In 2005, having just returned from an African safari with her daughter Emerson, Hatcher told People, "I don't spend my money on sports cars or new million-dollar houses," she says. "But being able to go on the trip of a lifetime is pretty special."

Hatcher told the magazine, "I'm a very conservative person. I drive my cars for 10 years until they have 100,000 miles on them. To me, feeling comfortable means having way more than I need in the bank."

Kiedis and Hatcher choose to spend their money on loved ones, instead of objects, which is likely bolstering their own fulfillment, as well as that of their families. Money can't outright buy happiness, but how you choose to use it plays a central role in your overall comfort and contentment.