Here's how much money you need to start investing, according to self-made millionaire Tony Robbins

For Tony Robbins, self-made millionaire and best-selling author of "Unshakeable" and "Money: Master the Game," investing isn't complicated.

He breaks it down into three simple steps that nearly anyone can follow: Capitalize on compound interest, diversify your investments and automate everything.

What trips most people up, however, is thinking that they need a huge sum of money to get into the market at all, Robbins told Reuters during a 2016 interview. "The most important thing is to get started with whatever you have," he says.

Not only should you start with whatever you have, you should start as soon as you can. Robbins made his first investment at age 18, when he bought a triplex in California. It turned out to be a terrible investment — the interest rate on the mortgage was 18 percent — but it sparked Robbins' interest in the market.

"It got me in the game," he says. "If you don't invest early on, you lose."