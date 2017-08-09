Everything you need to know about 401(k)'s, IRAs and other retirement savings accounts

For most people, contributing to an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan is the simplest way to start saving for retirement. A 401(k) is an effective vehicle for a few reasons:

It offers large tax advantages: contributions are made pre-tax, so the more you contribute, the more you reduce your taxable income and, in turn, your tax bill The money is automatically taken from your paycheck before you have the chance to spend it Often, companies offer a match

"401(k)'s are especially great if they have a match," says Holeman. "That's something that you won't be able to get from an IRA (individual retirement account), so if you have that, take advantage of it."

The way it works is, your company will match whatever contribution you put towards your 401(k) up to a certain amount. For example, if you choose to put four percent of your salary into your account, your employer will put that same amount in as well, in effect doubling your contribution. It's essentially free money, says Holeman.

Another pro: 401(k)'s have higher contribution limits than IRAs. The contribution limit for 2017 is $18,000 for workers under age 50 and $24,000 for people age 50 or older.

Holeman does note that, "sometimes 401(k)'s have higher fees," so you'll want to understand those costs upfront. "The fees tend to be higher because there's more compliance paperwork associated with 401(k)'s, like anti-discrimination amongst the company. Whereas if you open up an IRA, it's just your account, so there's less paperwork, which generally means lower fees."

