Everything you need to know about 401(k)'s, IRAs and other retirement savings accounts

When it comes to savings goals, retirement is probably the largest one you'll face in terms of how much money you need to save to make it possible.
Experts generally agree that, in order to retire comfortably, you'll want to work your way up to setting aside 10 to 15 percent of your pre-tax income. That said, everyone's situation is unique. To help you figure out the right amount for you, consult a retirement calculator.
Once you get in the habit of setting aside a portion of your paycheck for your future, where should you stash your savings? CNBC Make It spoke with Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment, who breaks down all of your options.