Here's how much you have to save per paycheck to be a millionaire by 67

Between fixed monthly costs, paying off student loans and other savings goals, making room in your budget for retirement contributions can seem daunting. Still, if you do prioritize saving, and especially if you save early and often, you could find yourself a millionaire by the time you're ready to stop working.

To illustrate just how attainable the dream of becoming a millionaire is, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 22 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a six percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.