Don't mock LeBron James' Instagram self-congratulation—it's a great lesson in success

It takes more than a mental workout and posting a confident Instagram to break records, though. It takes hard work.
James' success on the basketball court wasn't necessarily a slam dunk. He's had to earn it. Since being drafted to the Cavaliers in 2003, James has gotten the respect of his peers, and he's now known within the sport for his work ethic.
"Most guys are either big talkers or big workers. He's both," Kyle Korver, James' teammate on the Cavaliers, previously told NBA.com "He's without a doubt the leader of this team. He's always telling everybody where to go — I mean, every possession. Offensive, defensive. I've never seen anyone communicate like he does out on the court.
"Then behind the scenes, just how hard he works. He's a machine. You don't see guys this late in their careers, guys who've had this much success, be the first guy in the gym. He's still there."
Basketball legend Magic Johnson has also touted James' talent and work ethic. "He's special because he makes his teammates better and yet still plays at a high level himself," Johnson told CNBC in June, adding that he's a, "special guy, special player, one of the greatest that has ever laced them up."
"The LeBron Jameses of the world come around every 20 years," Johnson said.
The 30,000-point threshold is noteworthy, according to Bleacher Report, because only six players in NBA history have gotten there: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki. James, 33, would reportedly become the youngest to reach 30,000 points.