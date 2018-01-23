Don't mock LeBron James' Instagram self-congratulation—it's a great lesson in success

"Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you'll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it's never been a goal of yours from the beginning try (please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you've done it!" James wrote, with a picture of himself from years ago.

"The House you're about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it (as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside. There's so many people to thank who has help this even become possible (so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment (alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, Congrats again Young King!"

By imagining his future success, James is harnessing the power of visualization, a powerful mental tool often used by athletes, business-people and performers alike. Picturing victory has been touted by psychologists as a way to prepare for a slew of situations, and research has shown it helps improve focus and performance, even if it can also lead some Twitter users to get salty.

Athletes especially — from Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn to swimmer Missy Franklin — use similar mental techniques to prepare for competitions. At the Rio de Janeiro games in 2016, the U.S. Olympic Committee was expected to have eight sports psychologists on hand in order to maximize the team's potential, the Washington Post reported. At least one study has even linked mental training to muscle strength: It found that people who simply conducted mental exercises of weight training in their heads increased muscle strength by 13.5 percent.

"I think the mental side of the game is way over 50 percent, probably about 80 percent," James said in a YouTube video.