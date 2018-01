Dalio has meditated almost every day since 1969 and says it's had a tremendous impact on him. "It gives you an equanimity, a centeredness, a calmness — so that you can thoughtfully deal with things in a better way without being emotionally hijacked."

While there are tons of books on meditation, he recommends this recent one by psychiatrist Norman Rosenthal, which gives an overview of Transcendental Meditation and its many benefits.

Meditation is "very powerful," he says. "It gave me an equilibrium that really helped me."

