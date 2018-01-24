Wealth manager David Bach: Follow this formula to become a millionaire

According to co-founder of AE Wealth Management David Bach, getting rich boils down to a simple formula: Setting aside at least 14 percent of your income.
It's "what the average American has done to become a millionaire by the age of 59 years old," Bach tells CNBC Make It. "You need to be saving 14 percent of your gross income. That's the formula."
14 percent may sound like a lot, but it's the equivalent of just over one hour's worth of income each day, the self-made millionaire points out: "I want you to keep the first hour of the day of your income. So from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., that hour goes to you."