* Based on full-time study. Findings correct as of Jan. 2018

MBA courses have long-struggled to reach gender parity in their applications. In 2016, women accounted for only 37 percent of all applicants globally, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.

Within Asia, the imbalance is particularly striking, with women making up just 34 percent of MBA students at the region's top 10 business schools. This compares to 42 percent in the U.S. and 36 percent in Europe.

Financial restraints are thought to be a key factor in deterring women applicants. Though MBAs are famously expensive for both men and women, some argue that the gender pay gap makes it especially difficult for women to accrue the necessary savings in the years between college and an MBA.