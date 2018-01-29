How to explain an employment gap on your resume

Whether you took a six month sabbatical to travel the world, a year off to care for a sick family member or simply experienced months of unemployment, hiring managers will want to know why there's a gap on your resume.
Your initial instinct may be to fudge the truth. However, Amanda Augustine, a career advice expert for TopResume, says you should always be honest and transparent with employers about why you took a break from the job market.
"If you are asked about the time between jobs, be as straightforward and succinct as possible," she tells CNBC Make It. "Whenever possible, discuss what you achieved during that time to keep your finger on your industry's pulse to maintain, or even strengthen, your skills."