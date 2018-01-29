How to explain an employment gap on your resume

For example, she says if you participated in any events conducted by professional organizations in your field, then discuss that. Or if you did any relevant volunteer, freelance or contract work during your time off, then make employers aware of that. But whatever you do, don't go blank when an interviewer asks you for an explanation.

"The worst thing you can do is have no explanation at all," says Augustine. "You may be unable to say you were volunteering or consulting during that time, but you want to tell the hiring manager something reasonable."

Even if it's unrelated to the position you are interviewing for, she says the last thing employers want to hear from a potential candidate is that they were at home twiddling their thumbs.

"While job-hunting, they'd rather hear you took a gig driving for Lyft, traveled extensively to experience other cultures, or took a course at a local college than to hear you weren't doing anything except applying to jobs during your time off," she says.