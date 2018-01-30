How this defense attorney is crushing $120,000 in student loans

The legal profession has been around a long time, with the first paid lawyers appearing in ancient Rome two thousand years ago.

Today's lawyers, however, face a challenge their Roman predecessors did not — inordinately high student loan debt.

In fact, Earnest estimates the average law student leaves school $139,900 in debt.

That isn't surprising considering the cost of tuition for one year at a private law school averaged $46,164 in 2017, according to U.S. News. Multiply that by three years of schooling, and you're looking at a total tuition bill of $138,492.

Justin Lovely, now a lawyer at his own firm, encountered this financial hurdle on the way to getting his law degree. Read on to learn how Justin is tackling $120,000 in student loan debt, one monthly payment at a time.