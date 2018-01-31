Daymond John tells shy airline passenger: You should have talked to me on the plane

There's nothing worse than a missed opportunity.

Daymond John will the first to tell you that.

On January 22, the entrepreneur and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," did an "Ask me Anything" question-and-answer session via Reddit, during which user Supersix4our recalled a situation where he or she could have said hello to John, and opted not to.

"I sat next to you on a flight from LAX to BOS last year. I didn't want to bother you because typically celebrities hate being bothered all the time. I had so many questions that day, but left you alone," Supersix4our wrote. "Should I have just talked to you, or do you prefer privacy when traveling?"

John, who goes by the username TheSharkDaymond, says it would have been fine with him to have been approached.

"Thank you, but I remember that flight and was feeling talkative. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," John responds.