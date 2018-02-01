Meet the man trying to book your next cheap hotel room in Southeast Asia

Technology lies at the center of this disruption. A "chaotic environment," such as Indonesia, which is in the midst of mass mobile and internet adoption, is "ripe for technological innovation," said Saberwal. RedDoorz's technology helps customers by removing the "taxing" aspect of screening and booking hotels while also helping the company identify where to target new properties, he explained.
The business also focuses heavily on training local hotel staff — like Giovanni — who Saberwal said often lack understanding of hospitality best practices.
"The real value lies in training these people. It has been a trickle-down effect: The biggest beneficiary is the owner, but it's also about the upskilling of staff at all levels."
Saberwal said he believes the education element of the business is having the greatest impact in smaller cities, where education and exposure to technology is poorer. Those locations are set to account for an increasing proportion of RedDoorz's portfolio as it aims to ramp up its presence across its 16 cities over the course of 2018.
"We want a RedDoorz on every corner," he added.
