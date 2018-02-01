Meet the man trying to book your next cheap hotel room in Southeast Asia

Just over a year ago, Justin Giovanni's hotel in Surabaya, Indonesia was running at 30 percent occupancy and his staff struggled with employing technology.

Nowadays, occupancy is at 70 percent and WhatsApp is indispensable in dealing with customer requests.

Giovanni is one of over 500 hotel owners who have joined RedDoorz, an online budget hotel marketplace set up by Amit Saberwal to revolutionize the Southeast Asia travel industry.