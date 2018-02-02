VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

These are the most-Googled Super Bowl recipes in every state

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

While the Super Bowl may biggest football's biggest day of the year, everyone knows it's also about something else: the snacks.

Americans are expected to plow through 1.35 billion chicken wings over the course of the weekend, according to the National Chicken Council. And last year, Nielsen predicted that Americans would collectively spend more than $277 million on potato chips and $82 million on deli platters.

Google Trends took a look at the most uniquely searched recipe in every state. In Texas, chili reigns supreme... sans beans, of course. In Maryland, crab dip is the appetizer du jour and in Arizona, fans are into green chicken enchiladas.

Check out what people in your state are searching below. (Click to enlarge.)

Here's the full list of the top dish from every state:

Alabama: Chicken

Alaska: Dill pickle with beef dip

Arizona: Green chicken enchiladas

Arkansas: Five bean chili

California: Fried rice

Colorado: Baked chicken wings

Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware: Stuffed peppers

Florida: Shrimp

Georgia: Ham bologna turkey sub

Hawaii: Nachos

Nachos
Josep Maria Gerardo | EyeEm | Getty Images
Nachos

Idaho: Potato

Illinois: Philly cheesesteak

Indiana: Chicken

Iowa: Stromboli

Kansas: Calzone

Kentucky: Fondue

Louisiana: Pork tenderloin

Maine: Chicken wings

Maryland: Crab dip

Massachusetts: Chili

72135325
Brian Leatart | Getty Images

Michigan: Chili

Minnesota: Chili

Mississippi: Green beans with beef broth

Missouri: Chili

Montana: Bacon shrimp

Nebraska: Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger

Nevada: Potato

New Hampshire: Chicken wings

New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico: Ranch spinach dip

New York: Chili

rez-art | Getty Images

North Carolina: Jalapeño poppers

North Dakota: Pizza sauce

Ohio: Philly cheesesteak

Oklahoma: French onion cream dip

Oregon: Clam chowder

Pennsylvania: Chili

Rhode Island: Baked ziti

South Carolina: Crab dip

South Dakota: Marinara sauce

Jalapeno poppers
bhofack2 | Getty Images
Jalapeno poppers

Tennessee: Jalapeño poppers

Texas: Chili

Utah: Jalapeño poppers

Vermont: Chicken breast tenders

Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Washington: Jalapeño poppers

West Virginia: Pork carnitas tacos

Wisconsin: Chili

Wyoming: Ground beef

Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

