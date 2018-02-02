These are the most-Googled Super Bowl recipes in every state

While the Super Bowl may biggest football's biggest day of the year, everyone knows it's also about something else: the snacks.

Americans are expected to plow through 1.35 billion chicken wings over the course of the weekend, according to the National Chicken Council. And last year, Nielsen predicted that Americans would collectively spend more than $277 million on potato chips and $82 million on deli platters.

Google Trends took a look at the most uniquely searched recipe in every state. In Texas, chili reigns supreme... sans beans, of course. In Maryland, crab dip is the appetizer du jour and in Arizona, fans are into green chicken enchiladas.

Check out what people in your state are searching below. (Click to enlarge.)