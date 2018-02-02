How this NFL linebacker uses his bathroom wall for a goal-setting exercise

In seventh grade, Devon Kennard won the Student Athlete of the Week award, and he was featured in a prescient article in his school newspaper outlining his life plan to play football at the University of Southern California, get his master's degree and then get drafted into the NFL, just like his father had.
All of those things, of course, happened. He is now a starting linebacker on the New York Giants. But to make them happen, Kennard tells CNBC Make It that he had to break down his dream into small, achievable steps. He had to use stretch goals.
"A stretch goal is a goal that is going to make you uncomfortable but, at the same time, it's a goal that is attainable," he says. "Whatever career you're in, whatever you're trying to accomplish in your life, set the stretch goals and actually have a plan to achieve it."