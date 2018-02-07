Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran: If your kids have this trait, they'll be successful

Self-made millionaire and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran can spot a winner on the playground.
A kid is going to be successful if they have one trait in particular, she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It: "Hustle. And through the hustle, the ability to have the other kids follow you. … If they know how to work their a-- off and the other kids are looking to them for leadership, that's an entrepreneur at five years old."
Corcoran, who grew up with nine siblings in a cramped apartment in Edgewater, New Jersey, was one of those scrappy kids. "When I grew up, as a kid, we played on the street in front of the houses," she recalls. "You could have been in a helicopter and picked out the kids that were going to go places."