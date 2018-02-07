How to deal with difficult people

Every now and then, you'll be confronted with a difficult person. Maybe it's your manager who pressures you to make a work deadline. Or it's your spouse who challenges you at every turn. Maybe it's even the barista who gives you an attitude while he makes your latte at the local coffee shop. No matter who is giving you a hard time, there is a tried and true three-step method for responding to them in an effective way.

First, take a long breath. When you breath deeply, it will reorient your attention back to yourself. This will help you remember that you're in control of your emotions and feelings. The difficult person doesn't control you, and it's up to you what your response will be. You are in charge of your life, and you'll decide how to handle the difficult person.

Moreover, breathing has positive physiological effects such as lowering your blood pressure and changing the pH level of your blood. Respond to an angry person by first focusing on yourself and filling your lungs with oxygen.