Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

At the annual MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles this morning, more than 40 business leaders took to the stage to pledge to make changes to help women in the workplace.
As part of the culmination of the three-day conference, which was called #RaiseYourVoice and focused on issues of equal pay, representation and sexual harassment, the organization unveiled a list of historic pledges across a range of companies. The goal, says Allie Kline, CMO of Oath and the head of MAKERS, is for these pledges to inspire other organizations around the world to make changes to advance women in their workforces.
MAKERS is a feminist media brand backed by Verizon's Oath, which hosts more than 4,500 original interviews and more than 400 Makers Interviews. It also has a partnership program for companies, called MAKERS@, which aims to give companies tools and inspiration for their employees.