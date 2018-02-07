Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

The companies announcing pledges range from Adobe and Aetna to Microsoft, Unilever and Univision. The pledges are all unique to their brands, such as Barbie-maker Mattel pledging to launch at least 10 role model dolls each year featuring under-represented careers, "real life Sheroes from around the world, and important women in history."

National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe pledged that by the end of 2020 the number of male- and female-led companies her organization partners with, from marketing agencies to production houses, will be equal.

"We're going to create a high bar for ourselves and hope that it inspires companies to set a high bar for themselves, so that they can work with us."

Monroe says this isn't just the right thing to do to help women; it will give National Geographic a competitive advantage.

"We need to reflect the consumers we serve, and the only way we're going to do that is if the leadership team and the company itself reflects that diversity. And diversity of thought is what drives results," says Monroe. "The world is incredibly competitive right now. If you have a leadership team that looks the same, we're going to get stuck in the same places. The only way you're going to be able to power that and get better results is to be a diverse and inclusive company."