Sheryl Sandberg has a message for men who've adopted the 'Pence rule'

Thanks to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, an increasing number of workplace harassers are being identified. But in the midst of these public conversations around how to create a safer and more equal work environment, some men have concluded that the best way to inoculate themselves against criticism is to avoid interacting with women alone.

It's a practice commonly referred to as the Mike Pence rule, named for the vice president's decision to never have dinner alone with a woman who isn't his wife. In Facebook post published earlier today, COO Sheryl Sandberg warns how harmful this reaction can be to women.

"If men think that the way to address workplace sexual harassment is to avoid one-on-one time with female colleagues – including meetings, coffee breaks and all the interactions that help us work together effectively – it will be a huge setback for women," she writes.