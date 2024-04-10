The 2 biggest mistakes people make in work emails—and how to avoid them

Communicating over email is a necessity for most office workers, and it's causing a lot of stress.

A majority, 60%, of people say the volume of emails they receive at work adds stress to their day, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel, the language learning platform.

Miscommunication and potential fallout abound: 88% of people say they've regretted the contents and language of an email right after sending it, and 28% even say an email has hurt their careers.

"Our research reveals that emails are a major source of workplace stress," says Esteban Touma, a cultural and linguistics expert at Babbel. Plus, "their formal and permanent nature is at odds with almost every other means of professional communication now in use, with potentially career-defining consequences."

As a language expert, Touma tells CNBC Make It he often sees people make two big mistakes when writing over email.