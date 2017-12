"The first thing I would tell men and women is that biases are real, but you can correct them — on every level," says Sandberg. "For example, when women are getting interrupted, you can interrupt the interrupter, even if you are the junior manager."

She tells Rhimes that our inability to acknowledge these biases can be linked to many of the problems we face in the workforce today.

"We need to know that 'angry,' 'emotional' and 'aggressive' are labels applied to certain women," she says. "Once you know that, when you hear someone say 'angry,' when you hear someone say 'emotional,' when you hear someone say 'aggressive,' you or someone else can say, 'Wait a second, no, no, no, no,' and theoretically rip that cover off."

Regardless of your position within an organization, she says, you have the power to correct these biases.