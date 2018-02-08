How a race-car-driver-turned-director films car chases using a $130,000 Porsche

In his customized Porsche Outlaw that looks like something a 1930s mobster might drive, Rod Emory chases down three-time ALMS GT champion Patrick Long, who's wrangling a 2016 911R, a car Long calls "the most sought after Porsche on the planet."

They whip ferociously along the raceway, their engines revving in time with a suspenseful crescendo of drums. The camera pans out to the arid Mojave desert of Rosamond, California, and then zooms in as the Outlaw nears and catches the 911R, until finally: an explosion.

It feels irrelevant. "We didn't have time to shoot an ending," says Jay Leno, the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage." Of course, he adds, rhetorically, "How do all bad movies end?"

Leno is sitting beside the director of this chase scene, Jeff Zwart. They're in an all-black Porsche Panamera, equipped with a Gemini crane jutting out the back holding a remotely controlled 360-degree camera. The one-of-a-kind car goes for $133,575.