'The most powerful woman in start-ups' reveals a key moment from college that launched her career

After graduating from Stanford in 2010, Muira-Ko worked at Boston-based Charles River Ventures and McKinsey and Company before launching Floodgate. In the earliest stages of her career, she had a hard time envisioning herself achieving the kind of success she has now. There weren't women she could look up to.

"I remember asking one of the partners if there were any women that they knew that [were] in this industry, and they didn't," Miura-Ko tells CNBC's Julia Boorstin. "There isn't a multitude of people where you could just point to that person and say, 'That's the person I am going to be in 10, 20, 30 years.' And I think that's what's tough."

Indeed, even today, the percentage of women in investment decision-making positions in the venture capital industry is only 11 percent, according to a survey released at the end of 2016 by the National Venture Capital Association and Deloitte.

Instead, Miura-Ko depended on unlikely mentors to help her envision her future career.

After growing up in Silicon Valley with a NASA rocket scientist as a father, Miura-Ko went to Yale. While giving tours of the school, she ended up showing Lewis Platt, the CEO of Hewlett Packard from 1992 through 1999, around campus. He would become a key figure in Miura-Ko's professional development.

"He invited me to follow him and shadow him during my spring break," says Muira-Ko. She took him up on the offer.

Perhaps the most impactful part of her time with Platt was what he sent to her after she left.

"When I returned back to my college campus, he had sent me two pictures," says Muira-Ko. "One was a picture of myself, sitting next to Lew, talking to him. The second picture was Bill Gates, who had visited that week. He was sitting exactly where I had sat."